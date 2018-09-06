Agent: Chelsea star had agreed Man City deal

Jorginho’s agent has confirmed that the Chelsea midfielder had agreed terms on a move to Manchester City before joining the Blues.

Jorginho had agreed on a deal but Manchester City had failed to settle on a fee with Italian side Napoli for the midfielder.

When Maurizio Sarri moved to Chelsea and replaced Antonio Conte as manager the 26-year-old decided to followed him to London instead of joining City.

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli on Thursday : “It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not.

“Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.”

“He’s really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four,” added Santos. “It’s a great start.

“Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best.”