Allardyce to leave Everton, former Watford boss tipped as successor

Allardyce is set to hold talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, where his future will be decided.

Moshiri is expected to reach a settlement on the final year of Allardyce’s contract, before making a move to appoint his successor.

The 63-year-old replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman on an 18-month contract in November.

Everton are expected to replace Allardyce after just six months in charge, with former Watford boss Marco Silva the main candidate for the role.



