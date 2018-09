Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly could be ready to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Mirror reports that Bailly is ready to leave United after having been relegated to the bench since United’s loss at Brighton earlier this season.

Bailly will look at an potential exit in January if he is frozen out by United boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of January.

Bailly joined United in a £30million deal in 2016.