Arsenal’s leaky defence will cost them against Spurs

The two teams face off as they battle for a top four finish this season.

Arsenal are coming off a 5-1 win against Everton at the Emirates while Spurs are coming off a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

“This is a bit of a home game for Arsenal due to their Wembley record,” Merson told Sky Sports, after prediciting a 2-2 draw.

“They’ve lost six away games this season, but have got one of the best records at Wembley in recent years.

“Spurs’ Wembley record is better than it was, but Arsenal have the ammunition to hurt them. If Wenger turned round and said: ‘Aubameyang, Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Ramsey, you four go and get on with it’, and the other six keep it tight then I would give them a great chance.

“But the two Arsenal full-backs will be playing as wingers after five minutes and you know they’ll be all over the shop defensively.”



