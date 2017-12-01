England
News

Arsene Wenger: Timing of Arsenal exit ‘not really my decision’

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the timing of his departure from the club “was not really my decision”.

Arsene Wenger

It was announced on Friday that Wenger would leave the club after nearly 22 years, despite having a year left on his contract with the Gunners.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman was asked why he would leave at the end of the season: “The timing was not really my decision and for the rest I’ve spoken about it already.”

Wenger was also asked about former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who has been linked with the Arsenal job.

Asked about the Spaniard, Wenger said: “I don’t want to influence the next manager, but of course I have a high opinion of Luis Enrique.”


More about...



Comments

What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!



Featured Articles

Liverpool have unveiled their new home kit for next season, sticking with the hugely popular retro styling of the current shirt.

The reputation of the Premier League means it is the most popular and one of the most watched leagues in the world.

Latest News



Leeds United



Arsenal



Arsene Wenger



Harry Kane



Daniel Levy - Tottenham



Ontheminute on Facebook

Ontheminute.com

Ontheminute on Twitter

Ontheminute on Google+

﻿

Copyright © 2001-2017, OnTheMinute.com

About Us / Contact Us

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter / Google+

Developed by HoylandSolutions. Ontheminute.com is a part of Ordigno.com