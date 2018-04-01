Brazil announce World Cup 2018 squad

Brazil boss Tite has announced his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.
Tite named the first 15 players of his squad in February and has now confirmed the other eight.
Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus have all been named in Brazil’s World Cup squad.
Some big names have missed out on the squad, including Juventus’ Alex Sandro, Chelsea’s David Luiz, Barcelona’s new signing Arthur and Fenerbahce’s Giuliano.
Brazil’s 23-man World Cup squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)
Defenders: Fagner (Corinthians), Danilo (Man City), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Geromel (Gremio), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Man City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
Forwards: Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
