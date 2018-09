Gary Cahill is ready to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window unless he sees more regular first-team football.

Cahill is yet to see a minute of first-team football under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Sun reports that Cahill is frustrated and is ready to leave Stamford Bridge after six years at Chelsea.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and does not fit into Sarri’s tactics.