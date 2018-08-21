Carragher: This is why Liverpool spent £75m

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Virgil Van Dijk’s man of the match display against Crystal Palace last night.

Carragher feels Van Dijk has shown why Liverpool was right to spend £75million to sign him from Premier League rivals Southampton in the January transfer window.

“Tonight is the reason why you spend £75m on Virgil van Dijk,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“There were two or three minutes to go and Liverpool give away a free-kick in a dangerous position. He wins the first header and it goes out for a corner. Then the next one comes in and that is where the breakaway comes, and that’s the goal.”