Champions League travel guide

The away legs for Spurs and Chelsea in particular will be tough, as Juventus and Barcelona are the opponents respectively.

For the remaining three, there are some slightly easier fixtures as City face a trip to Switzerland to take on FC Basel, United have to travel to Spain to play Sevilla and Liverpool will be travelling to Portugal for their away leg against FC Porto. City are the current favourites to win the trophy according to the football betting odds on Paddy Power, with the Citizens hoping to win their first Champions League title and their first piece of European silverware since 1969/70 when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

No doubt there will be many away fans travelling across Europe for these matches, who won’t necessarily know much about the city they are travelling to and we have created an infographic as a travel guide for those who will attend one of the away legs.







