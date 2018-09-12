Chelsea star never wanted Man Utd move

Willian of Chelsea looks on during the pre-season friendly match
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Willian says he never wanted to leave the club in the summer.

The Brazil international was linked with Barcelona and Manchester United in the summer.

The 30-year-old is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge for the next five years.

“A lot of people, they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never,” he told the club’s website.

“Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.

“My mind was always like that, always when I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years, I hope to stay five more.

“I know I have two years of my contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League.

“I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football. These five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here