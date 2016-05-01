Crouch signs new Stoke deal

The new deal will keep the 35-year-old with the Premier League side until the summer of 2018.

“I’m really pleased to be staying at the Club; I’ve been here for a number of years now and I love it,” Crouch told the club’s official website.

“I come in every day with a smile on my face and long may that continue.

“Obviously I didn’t want to go anywhere, I just wanted to play.

“I was a little bit frustrated at not playing as many games as I’d like.

“That’s changed recently; I’ve played a few and really enjoyed it.

“I know that I can play and impact games at this level for a number of years yet so hopefully I can continue to do that.”



