Former Man Utd keeper leaves WBA

Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has left Premier League side West Bromwich Albion today.

Lindegaard’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Aalesund goalkeeper made just one appearance for WBA since joining the club from Manchester United in January 2015.

Lindegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston.


