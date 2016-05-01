Former Man Utd keeper leaves WBA

Lindegaard’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Aalesund goalkeeper made just one appearance for WBA since joining the club from Manchester United in January 2015.

Lindegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston.

The club would like to thank @ALindegaard for his efforts over the past 18 months and wish him well in his future career #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 1, 2016



