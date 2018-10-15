Joachim Low needs a big result in France

On Tuesday night, France host Germany in the Nations League, which could be a big game for the visitors and their boss.

Former world champions Germany have now claimed just three wins from their last 12 outings. Die Mannschaft heads into Tuesday’s clash with the world champions on the back of a 3-0 mauling at the hands of neighbours the Netherlands last time out.

Low under pressure

Joachim Low’s position as Germany national team boss looked highly vulnerable after his team won just one of their three group games at the World Cup, and exited the competition with a whimper.

However, the fact that Low was the boss who guided his country to become world champions back in 2014 obviously bought the boss some time. It would be difficult to fire him just for a few bad performances some would say.

The problem is that Germany have failed to produce the goods since prior to World Cup 2018. Their preparation for World Cup 2018 rather predicted that the world champions would struggle to get out of their group.

However, this was Germany, we all thought, the team who starts tournaments slowly but end them in a strong manner. The strong finish never materialised in Russia and they went out with a whimper.

Needs a good result in Paris

Reports from the German media suggest that the DFB are not thinking about sacking Low in the near future. The experienced boss does not seem the sort of person to quit his role either.

However, another poor result and performance in the French capital would surely lead to a change in the DFB’s thinking. Low more than ever needs his side to come up with a big result in Paris.

There is quality in the Germany squad. Unfortunately, for the visitors, Les Bleus’ squad is also packed full of quality players, who will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Iceland last time out.

Tuesday night could be another difficult one for Low and his charges. Not many will have seen such a collapse in form after their World Cup triumph four years ago. However, the dip in form is real, it needs to be addressed, and quickly or Germany could be looking for a new head coach.

Can Germany pick up a positive result in France?