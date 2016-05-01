Liverpool boss ponder Ojo exit

Klopp insists that Ojo’s long-term future is at Anfield.

“I don’t know. We will have to see,” Klopp said.

“Sheyi is a wonderful player that’s for sure and his future is 100 per cent at Liverpool. We don’t have to make decisions so early.

“We have time and we have to use the time. We have had some injuries. We need to make the boys as fit as possible.

“Ojo has only been with us for five days after coming from the tournament with England Under-19s.”



