Liverpool star expected to miss rest of season

Matip suffered the injury in the 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool have confirmed that Matip will require surgery.

A short statement on the club’s website read: “Joel Matip is likely to require an operation on a thigh injury, Liverpool can confirm.

“The centre-back sustained the issue during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

“Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem.

“The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, before Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Everton, and Matip will miss both matches.



