England
News

Man City willing to sell England international

Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell England defender John Stones this summer.

Pep Guardiola

The Sun reports that City boss Pep Guardiola would allow Stones to leave this summer, as the 23-year-old is currently fourth choice in central defence, following the January arrival of Aymeric Laporte.

Stones has been praised for his development under Guardiola, but the Spaniard is now keen to bring in a new centre-half this summer to compete with Vincent Kompany, Nicholas Otamendi and Laporte.

Stones joined City for £47.5million from Everton two years ago and the Premier League champions are hoping to recoup most of the fee.

The defender is earning £100,000 per week at City.


More about...



Comments

What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!



Featured Articles

Liverpool have unveiled their new home kit for next season, sticking with the hugely popular retro styling of the current shirt.

The reputation of the Premier League means it is the most popular and one of the most watched leagues in the world.

Latest News



Leeds United



Arsenal



Arsene Wenger



Harry Kane



Daniel Levy - Tottenham



Ontheminute on Facebook

Ontheminute.com

Ontheminute on Twitter

Ontheminute on Google+

﻿

Copyright © 2001-2017, OnTheMinute.com

About Us / Contact Us

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter / Google+

Developed by HoylandSolutions. Ontheminute.com is a part of Ordigno.com