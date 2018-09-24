Man Utd close in on former Newcastle keeper

Manchester United have turned to former Newcastle player Paul Woolston in their attempt to sign a goalkeeper outside the transfer window.

Woolston was released by Newcastle, partly because he stands at around six feet tall.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United have taken the 20-year-old goalkeeper on trial.

The youngster was on the bench for the Manchester Untied Under-23s’ 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

United are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Matej Kovar and Alex Fojticek.