Man Utd extend Fellaini deal

Manchester United have confirmed that they have trigged a clause in Marouane Fellaini’s contract with the club.

The one-year extension will tie the Belgian midfielder to Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season during the win against Hull City on Tuesday.

Fellaini joined United from Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2013.


