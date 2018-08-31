Man Utd legend says Mourinho must go

Manchester United legend Paul Parker believes it is time for his former club to sack Jose Mourinho.

The former United defender is not a fan of the style of play that Mourinho has brought with him to Old Trafford.

He told talkSPORT: “Manchester United are not just about winning. They’re about a style, the manner they win in. It is about a swagger.

“They are not doing that any more. That has been taken away from them, that has been virtually coached out of them.

“There is no self expression any more, they do not improvise. You are paying players millions and millions and still trying to control them.

“That does not make sense for a club like Manchester United. At the end of the day, Manchester United have to change.

“Their style of play is not going to change while Jose Mourinho is in charge.”