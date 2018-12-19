Official: Solskjaer appointed Man Utd caretaker manager

Manchester United have officially confirmed that former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for Manchester United between 1996 and 2007. In 2008 he became the club’s reserve-team manager, before moving on to take over as Molde manager in 2011.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” said Solskjaer to United’s official website.

United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward told the club’s official website: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

“His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”