Feature:

Quiz: Premier League surnames

The reputation of the Premier League means it is the most popular and one of the most watched leagues in the world.

Jack Wilshere

Millions of fans tune in every weekend and watch their favourite players compete against each other. Since the mandatory introduction of squad names and numbers, Premier League players have become some of the most recognisable people on the planet.

For those that bet on the Premier League with Paddy Power and pay attention to the players and their surnames, you should do relatively well in this quiz. Give it a try and see how many you can get correct.




Comments

What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!

Latest News



Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United



Alexis Sanchez



Jordan Henderson



Emre Can



Didier Drogba



Ontheminute on Facebook

Ontheminute.com

Ontheminute on Twitter

Ontheminute on Google+

﻿

Copyright © 2001-2017, OnTheMinute.com

About Us / Contact Us

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter / Google+

Developed by HoylandSolutions. Ontheminute.com is a part of Ordigno.com