The 29-year-old has hailed De Gea as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“I’ve not had the chance to get to know them personally or spend time with any of my teammates up to now, but of course I know them from having played against them in the past,” said Sanchez.

“I believe that David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

“He’s a player who I’ve always found it hard to score past, and so for me he is right up there with the best keepers in the world.”



More about...

Comments What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!

Featured Articles