Stamford Bridge not such a happy hunting ground for Mourinho

Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho has had the privilege of managing two of the Premier League’s most high-profile clubs in Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mourinho enjoyed great success with Chelsea over two separate spells winning the Premier League title on three occasions. However, his time at Manchester United has not been so fruitful.

On Saturday, Mourinho returns to his former club with United and he could be set for another disappointing experience.

Stamford Bridge now an unhappy ground for Mourinho

At Chelsea, Mourinho enjoyed many years at Stamford Bridge. The stadium became a fortress, as the Portuguese boss brought glory to the south west London club. No team wanted to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge under Mourinho.

However, the stadium has turned into a very unhappy place for Mourinho to visit in recent seasons. Mourinho has now lost on his last three visits to Stamford Bridge as an opposition boss, while the Red Devils have suffered defeat on their last four visits to Chelsea’s home ground in all competitions.

Difficulty to see Mourinho’s poor run ending

On paper, it is difficult to see Mourinho claiming a victory on his old stomping ground, as the Blues are in fine form, while United have been struggling in recent months.

Chelsea are currently where United want to be, but the visitor’s poor form in the league has seen the men from Manchester slip to eighth place in the table, seven points behind their hosts.

At the minute, the Blues look like title challengers, while the Red Devils look like they could struggle to make the top four this season on current form.

Mourinho is under massive pressure to improve his team’s results and quickly. However, a trip to a ground he formerly called home was probably the last thing he needed this weekend.

Can Manchester United pull off a shock win at Chelsea?