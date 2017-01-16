Trippier signs new Spurs deal

The 26-year-old is expected to become Spurs’ new first-choice right-back following Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City.

“I’m delighted with the news with my new deal. It’s a great achievement for myself and I’m just delighted to get it signed,” Trippier told the club’s website.

“I always believed that I can play at the top level and like I say I’ve been working hard, even when I’ve not been playing I’ve been keeping my head down and games and been working hard for my opportunities.

“Back end of last season I got my opportunities and I try to do my best. It’s been a good two years and I’ve met a lot of good people, good team-mates and I’ve really enjoyed myself.”



