Jan Vertonghen expects Tottenham to extend his contract by a year, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Vertonghen has become a key player for Spurs since joining the club from Ajax in 2012, but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year,” he told Belgian media.

“I think they will take up the option. We’ll see what happens.”