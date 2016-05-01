Wilshere demands Arsenal exit

The Sun reports that Wilshere demanded to leave the Gunners on loan.

The 24-year-old is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season and has been struggling with injuries in recent years.

Wilshere is currently sixth choice in the central midfield at the Emirates.



