Wilshere demands Arsenal exit

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has demanded to leave Arsenal during crunch talks with manager Arsene Wenger.

The Sun reports that Wilshere demanded to leave the Gunners on loan.

The 24-year-old is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season and has been struggling with injuries in recent years.

Wilshere is currently sixth choice in the central midfield at the Emirates.


