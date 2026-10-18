EXCLUSIVE: Celtic join Championship trio in keeping tabs on Viking defender

Celtic have extended their scouting of Norwegian football by placing Viking centre-back Henrik Heggheim on their January shortlist, escalating competition for one of the Eliteserien’s in-form defenders.

Ontheminute.com understands Celtic are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old alongside Burnley, Sheffield United and Stoke City. The Scottish champions are assessing whether Heggheim could fit their future defensive plans.

A Celtic move would provide a different proposition from English football, with the prospect of competing for major honours and regular European involvement.

Heggheim has backed up his defensive work by impressing moving forward in the league this season. His previous spell at Brøndby adds further experience to his profile.

Viking hold a contract until 2028, so there will be no need to accept a quick sale. But ongoing interest from four clubs will be hard to ignore as the winter window approaches.