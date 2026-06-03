Premier League Transfers Summer 2026: Every Done Deal, Ins, Outs And Released Players

The Premier League summer transfer window for the 2026/27 season officially opens on 15 June 2026 and closes at 11pm BST on 1 September 2026. Throughout the summer, clubs across England’s top flight will be looking to strengthen their squads ahead of what promises to be another exciting campaign. The window is expected to generate significant interest among fans, transfer news followers and those interested in football transfer betting markets as speculation grows around some of the biggest names in world football.

This page tracks every confirmed Premier League transfer completed during the Summer 2026 transfer window. All signings, departures, loan deals and released players from every Premier League club are listed below and updated regularly as new deals are announced. The page will be refreshed throughout the summer to ensure supporters have access to the latest Premier League done deals, transfer activity and transfer window developments.

Whether you are looking for Arsenal’s latest signing, Chelsea’s summer spending, Liverpool’s incoming transfers, Manchester United’s departures or Newcastle United’s transfer activity, you can find every confirmed move in one place.

Last updated: June 3, 2026 at 09:37 CET

The Premier League transfer window runs from 15 June until 1 September 2026.

When Does The Premier League Summer Transfer Window 2026 Open And Close?

The Premier League summer transfer window opens on Monday 15 June 2026 and closes at 11pm BST on Tuesday 1 September 2026. The dates were confirmed by the Premier League ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Event Date Transfer Window Opens 15 June 2026 Premier League Fixtures Released 19 June 2026 Premier League Season Starts 22 August 2026 Transfer Deadline Day 1 September 2026 Window Closes 11pm BST, 1 September 2026

Premier League Transfer Betting Summer 2026

The summer transfer window is one of the busiest periods of the football calendar for transfer speculation. Many supporters follow the latest rumours and confirmed deals alongside football transfer betting markets covering potential player moves, next club odds, managerial changes and transfer specials.

As the window progresses, clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to feature heavily in transfer discussions as they look to strengthen their squads before the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Every Premier League Done Deal Summer 2026

Arsenal Transfers Summer 2026

Arsenal enter the Summer 2026 transfer window as defending Premier League champions and are expected to be involved in some of the biggest Premier League transfers of the summer. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to strengthen a squad capable of competing for both domestic and European honours, with several high-profile transfer rumours already emerging. Arsenal are expected to feature heavily in the latest Premier League done deals and football transfer betting markets throughout the transfer window.

For the latest Arsenal transfer rumours, confirmed signings and Premier League done deals, visit our Arsenal transfer news page.

Arsenal Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen £45m

Arsenal Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Jakub Kiwior Porto £14.7m Karl Hein Werder Bremen £2.6m

Arsenal Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Ethan Nwaneri Marseille Fabio Vieira Hamburg Reiss Nelson Brentford

Aston Villa Transfers Summer 2026

Aston Villa head into the Summer 2026 transfer window looking to build on another impressive campaign. Unai Emery is expected to target several key signings as Villa prepare for both Premier League and European competition. Incoming transfers, outgoing deals and potential loan moves are all expected to feature prominently in Aston Villa’s summer transfer plans.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer rumours, confirmed transfers and football transfer betting updates on our Aston Villa transfer news page.

Aston Villa Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Modou Keba Cisse LASK £4.75m

Aston Villa Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Donyell Malen Roma £21.65m

Aston Villa Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Evann Guessand Crystal Palace Enzo Barrenechea Benfica Samuel Iling-Junior Pisa Kosta Nedeljkovic RB Leipzig Yasin Ozcan Besiktas Oliwier Zych Rakow Joe Gauci Port Vale

Aston Villa Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Jadon Sancho Manchester United Harvey Elliott Liverpool Douglas Luiz Juventus

Bournemouth Transfers Summer 2026

Bournemouth continue to establish themselves as one of the Premier League’s most competitive clubs and are expected to be active during the Summer 2026 transfer window. The Cherries are likely to focus on strategic recruitment, emerging talent and value signings as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season. Several Bournemouth transfer rumours are already attracting attention.

For more Bournemouth transfer news, summer signings and confirmed Premier League transfers, visit our Bournemouth transfer news hub.

Bournemouth Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Alex Jimenez AC Milan £16m

Bournemouth Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Hamed Traore Marseille £6.5m Luis Sinisterra Cruzeiro £5.2m

Bournemouth Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Julian Araujo Celtic Daniel Jebbison Preston North End Romain Faivre Auxerre Max Aarons Rangers Alex Paulsen Lechia Gdansk Ben Winterburn Barnet Will Dennis Leyton Orient

Bournemouth Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Christos Mandas Lazio

Brentford Transfers Summer 2026

Brentford are expected to continue their successful recruitment model during the Summer 2026 transfer window. The Bees have built a reputation for identifying talent before bigger clubs and could once again be involved in a number of smart Premier League transfers. Both permanent signings and potential departures will be closely monitored throughout the summer.

Keep up with the latest Brentford transfer rumours, Premier League done deals and transfer updates on our Brentford transfer news page.

Brentford Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Jannik Schuster Salzburg £15.57m

Brentford Departures Summer 2026

None

Brentford Released Players Summer 2026

Player Ryan Trevitt

Brentford Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Gustavo Nunes Swansea Ji-Soo Kim Kaiserslautern Benjamin Arthur Celtic

Brentford Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Reiss Nelson Arsenal

Brighton Transfers Summer 2026

Brighton are once again expected to be among the busiest clubs during the Summer 2026 transfer window. The Seagulls regularly generate significant transfer interest in their players and are likely to feature in many of the latest Premier League done deals. New signings, outgoing transfers and football transfer betting markets involving Brighton are expected to attract significant attention.

Follow the latest Brighton transfer rumours, confirmed transfers and summer transfer window updates on our Brighton transfer news page.

Brighton Signings Summer 2026

None

Brighton Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Jeremy Sarmiento Middlesbrough £3.2m

Brighton Released Players Summer 2026

Player Solly March Adam Webster

Brighton Retired Players Summer 2026

Player James Milner

Brighton Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Brajan Gruda RB Leipzig Evan Ferguson Roma Facundo Buonanotte Leeds United Diego Coppola Paris FC Do-Young Yoon Dordrecht

Chelsea Transfers Summer 2026

Chelsea are expected to oversee another busy summer as they continue to reshape their squad. The Summer 2026 transfer window could see several major signings arrive at Stamford Bridge, while a number of departures and loan moves are also anticipated. Chelsea are likely to remain one of the most searched clubs for transfer news, transfer rumours and confirmed transfers.

For all the latest Chelsea transfer news, Premier League done deals and football transfer betting markets, visit our Chelsea transfer news hub.

Chelsea Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Geovany Quenda Sporting £44m Denner Corinthians £8.65m Dastan Satpaev Kairat Almaty £2m Emmanuel Emegha Strasbourg Undisclosed

Chelsea Departures Summer 2026

None

Chelsea Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Nicolas Jackson Bayern Munich Mike Penders Strasbourg Tyrique George Everton Axel Disasi West Ham Aaron Anselmino Strasbourg David Datro Fofana Strasbourg

Coventry City Transfers Summer 2026

Coventry City return to the Premier League for the 2026/27 season and face a crucial Summer 2026 transfer window. The Sky Blues are expected to target experienced Premier League players alongside emerging talent as they look to establish themselves in the top flight. Coventry’s transfer activity will be closely followed as they prepare for their return to England’s elite division.

Read the latest Coventry City transfer rumours, confirmed signings and transfer window updates on our Coventry City transfer news page.

Coventry City Signings Summer 2026

None

Coventry City Departures Summer 2026

None

Coventry City Released Players Summer 2026

Player Brad Collins Jamie Allen

Coventry City Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Norman Bassette Kaiserslautern

Coventry City Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Min-hyeok Yang Tottenham

Crystal Palace Transfers Summer 2026

Crystal Palace head into the Summer 2026 transfer window looking to build on recent progress and continued Premier League stability. Palace are expected to strengthen key positions and could be involved in several notable Premier League transfers before deadline day. Transfer rumours and potential signings are already beginning to emerge around Selhurst Park.

Keep track of the latest Crystal Palace transfer news, transfer rumours and confirmed Premier League deals on our Crystal Palace transfer news page.

Crystal Palace Signings Summer 2026

None

Crystal Palace Departures Summer 2026

None

Crystal Palace Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Matheus Franca Vasco da Gama Owen Goodman Barnsley

Crystal Palace Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Evann Guessand Aston Villa Christantus Uche Getafe

Everton Transfers Summer 2026

Everton are expected to prioritise attacking reinforcements and squad depth during the Summer 2026 transfer window. The Toffees continue to rebuild and several incoming transfers could play an important role in shaping their ambitions for the upcoming Premier League season. Everton are also expected to feature in numerous football transfer betting markets this summer.

For the latest Everton transfer rumours, completed signings and summer transfer window news, visit our Everton transfer news section.

Everton Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Merlin Rohl Freiburg £20m

Everton Departures Summer 2026

None

Everton Released Players Summer 2026

Player Seamus Coleman

Everton Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Tyrique George Chelsea

Fulham Transfers Summer 2026

Fulham enter the Summer 2026 transfer window aiming to strengthen several areas of the squad. The Cottagers are expected to pursue a combination of permanent transfers, loan signings and experienced additions as they prepare for another Premier League campaign. Transfer rumours surrounding Fulham are expected to increase as the summer progresses.

Follow the latest Fulham transfer news, Premier League transfers and transfer rumours on our Fulham transfer news page.

Fulham Signings Summer 2026

None

Fulham Departures Summer 2026

None

Fulham Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Steven Benda Feyenoord

Fulham Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Samuel Chukwueze AC Milan Jonah Kusi-Asare Bayern Munich

Hull City Transfers Summer 2026

Hull City return to the Premier League and are expected to be active throughout the Summer 2026 transfer window. The Tigers will likely focus on adding Premier League experience while also identifying younger players capable of making an immediate impact. Hull’s confirmed transfers and latest transfer rumours will be closely monitored throughout the summer.

Read the latest Hull City transfer rumours, confirmed transfers and Premier League transfer updates on our Hull City transfer news page.

Hull City Signings Summer 2026

None

Hull City Departures Summer 2026

None

Hull City Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Abu Kamara Getafe Mason Burstow Bolton Enis Destan Westerlo Abdülkadir Ömür Antalyaspor Kasey Palmer Luton Town Thimothée Lo-Tutala Doncaster Harry Vaughan Bohemians Harvey Cartwright Hartlepool United

Hull City Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Joe Gelhardt Leeds United Toby Collyer Manchester United Lewis Koumas Liverpool Amir Hadziahmetovic Besiktas John Lundstram Trabzonspor Yu Hirakawa Bristol City

Ipswich Town Transfers Summer 2026

Ipswich Town return to the Premier League and face an important summer of recruitment. The Summer 2026 transfer window will be vital as Ipswich look to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of survival. Several incoming transfers and loan deals are expected as the club prepares for life back in the top flight.

For the latest Ipswich Town transfer news, summer signings and Premier League transfer rumours, visit our Ipswich Town transfer news page.

Ipswich Town Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Chuba Akpom Ajax £8m Cedric Kipre Stade Reims £4m

Ipswich Town Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Arijanet Muric Sassuolo £6m

Ipswich Town Released Players Summer 2026

Player Conor Chaplin

Ipswich Town Retired Players Summer 2026

Player Ashley Young

Ipswich Town Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Sammie Szmodics Derby County Harry Clarke Charlton Athletic Ali Al-Hamadi Luton Town

Ipswich Town Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Jens Cajuste Napoli Ivan Azon Como Dan Neil Sunderland

Leeds United Transfers Summer 2026

Leeds United continue their return to Premier League football and are expected to be active in the Summer 2026 transfer window. Leeds are likely to target proven Premier League performers alongside younger talent as they look to continue their progress. The club is expected to feature in a number of major transfer rumours and confirmed deals this summer.

Keep up with the latest Leeds United transfer rumours, confirmed deals and football transfer betting updates on our Leeds United transfer news page.

Leeds United Signings Summer 2026

None

Leeds United Departures Summer 2026

None

Leeds United Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Joe Gelhardt Hull City Largie Ramazani Valencia Jack Harrison Fiorentina Mateo Joseph Mallorca Max Wober Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt Werder Bremen

Leeds United Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Facundo Buonanotte Brighton

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool Transfers Summer 2026

Liverpool are expected to target major additions during the Summer 2026 transfer window as they continue their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League success. Several high-profile transfer rumours have already linked the Reds with some of Europe’s most sought-after players. Liverpool are likely to feature prominently in Premier League done deals throughout the summer.

For all the latest Liverpool transfer rumours, Premier League done deals and confirmed transfers, visit our Liverpool transfer news hub.

Liverpool Signings Summer 2026

Player From Fee Jeremy Jacquet Stade Rennais £55m

Liverpool Departures Summer 2026

None

Liverpool Released Players Summer 2026

Player Ibrahima Konate Mohamed Salah Andy Robertson Rhys Williams

Liverpool Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Harvey Elliott Aston Villa Konstantinos Tsimikas Roma Vitezslav Jaros Ajax

Manchester City Transfers Summer 2026

Manchester City enter the Summer 2026 transfer window looking to strengthen an already world-class squad. The club is expected to be involved in several high-profile transfers as they continue to compete for major honours. Manchester City transfer rumours and football transfer betting markets are expected to generate significant interest throughout the window.

Follow the latest Manchester City transfer news, transfer rumours and summer transfer window updates on our Manchester City transfer news page.

Manchester City Signings Summer 2026

None

Manchester City Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Manuel Akanji Inter Milan £13m

Manchester City Released Players Summer 2026

Player Bernardo Silva John Stones

Manchester City Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Vitor Reis Girona Claudio Echeverri Girona Juma Bah Nice Issa Kabore Wrexham Kalvin Phillips Sheffield United Josh Wilson-Esbrand Radomiak

Manchester United Transfers Summer 2026

Manchester United are expected to oversee another significant rebuild during the Summer 2026 transfer window. Several incoming transfers, departures and loan deals could take place before deadline day as the club looks to continue its resurgence. United are likely to be among the most searched clubs for Premier League transfers and confirmed done deals this summer.

Read the latest Manchester United transfer rumours, confirmed transfers and Premier League done deals on our Manchester United transfer news page.

Manchester United Signings Summer 2026

None

Manchester United Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Rasmus Hojlund Napoli £38m

Manchester United Released Players Summer 2026

Player Casemiro Tyrell Malacia Jadon Sancho

Manchester United Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Marcus Rashford Barcelona Andre Onana Trabzonspor Harry Amass Norwich City Toby Collyer Hull City

Newcastle United Transfers Summer 2026

Newcastle United are expected to be heavily involved in the Summer 2026 transfer window as they look to strengthen for another season of Premier League competition. Several positions are expected to be targeted and Newcastle could be involved in some of the biggest transfer stories of the summer. Transfer rumours, football transfer betting markets and confirmed deals involving Newcastle are expected to attract considerable attention.

For the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours, football transfer betting odds and confirmed deals, visit our Newcastle United transfer news page.

Newcastle United Signings Summer 2026

None

Newcastle United Departures Summer 2026

Player To Fee Antony Gordon Barcelona £69m

Newcastle United Released Players Summer 2026

Player Kieran Trippier Emil Krafth John Ruddy

Newcastle United Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Odysseas Vlachodimos Sevilla Antoñito Cordero Cadiz

Newcastle United Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Aaron Ramsdale Southampton

Nottingham Forest Transfers Summer 2026

Nottingham Forest head into the Summer 2026 transfer window aiming to strengthen their squad and build on their Premier League status. Forest are expected to monitor opportunities in both domestic and international markets, with several incoming transfers potentially required before the new season begins.

Keep up with the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news, Premier League signings and summer transfer rumours on our Nottingham Forest transfer news page.

Nottingham Forest Signings Summer 2026

None

Nottingham Forest Departures Summer 2026

None

Nottingham Forest Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Arnaud Kalimuendo Eintracht Frankfurt Jota Silva Besiktas David Carmo Real Oviedo Tyler Bindon Sheffield United Omar Richards Rio Ave

Nottingham Forest Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Lorenzo Lucca Napoli

Sunderland Transfers Summer 2026

Sunderland continue their remarkable rise and enter the Summer 2026 transfer window looking to strengthen ahead of another Premier League campaign. The Black Cats are expected to target both experienced players and emerging prospects as they seek to build on recent success. Sunderland transfer rumours and confirmed transfers are likely to generate significant interest throughout the summer.

Read the latest Sunderland transfer rumours, Premier League transfer news and confirmed signings on our Sunderland transfer news page.

Sunderland Signings Summer 2026

None

Sunderland Departures Summer 2026

None

Sunderland Released Players Summer 2026

Player Dan Neil

Sunderland Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Simon Adingra Monaco Anthony Patterson Millwall Jason Seelt Wolfsburg Arthur Masuaku Lens Alan Browne Middlesbrough Timothee Pembele Le Havre Leo Hjelde Sheffield United Nazariy Rusyn Arka Gdynia Aji Alese Portsmouth Niall Huggins Wycombe Luis Semedo Moreirense Zak Johnson York City

Sunderland Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Lutsharel Geertruida RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur Transfers Summer 2026

Tottenham Hotspur enter the Summer 2026 transfer window looking to strengthen after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. Spurs are expected to target multiple new signings across several positions as they aim to move back towards the European places. Tottenham are likely to feature prominently in Premier League transfer news, transfer rumours and football transfer betting markets throughout the summer.

For all the latest Tottenham transfer rumours, completed transfers and football transfer betting updates, visit our Tottenham transfer news hub.

Tottenham Hotspur Signings Summer 2026

None

Tottenham Hotspur Departures Summer 2026

None

Tottenham Hotspur Players Returning From Loan

Player Previous Loan Club Luka Vuskovic Hamburg Mikey Moore Rangers Manor Solomon Fiorentina Alfie Devine Preston North End Kota Takai Borussia Mönchengladbach Alejo Veliz Rosario Central Min-hyeok Yang Coventry City

Tottenham Hotspur Players Leaving After Loan

Player Parent Club Randal Kolo Muani PSG Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Premier League Transfer Records

The Summer 2026 transfer window continues to generate major headlines, but several transfer records remain untouched. Below are some of the most notable records in Premier League transfer history.

Premier League Transfer Records

Record Holder Most expensive signing Moises Caicedo (£115m) Most expensive sale Philippe Coutinho (£142m) Highest transfer income in one summer Chelsea Most expensive defender Harry Maguire Most expensive midfielder Moises Caicedo Most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

These records are regularly challenged as Premier League clubs continue to spend heavily during each transfer window.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The Summer 2026 Premier League transfer window closes at 11pm BST on 1 September 2026.

Where can I find football transfer betting odds?

Football fans looking to follow the latest transfer speculation can also check football transfer betting markets covering potential signings, next manager odds, player departures and transfer specials throughout the summer window.

Which Premier League club has spent the most money in Summer 2026?

Update throughout summer.

Which Premier League club has signed the most players?

Update throughout summer.

Can Premier League clubs sign free agents after the transfer window closes?

Yes. Players without a club can usually be signed outside the transfer window subject to league rules.