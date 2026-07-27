EXCLUSIVE: Brighton and Coventry eye Cruzeiro wonderkid after Liverpool and Newcastle interest

Brighton and Coventry are monitoring Cruzeiro forward Néiser Villarreal as the Colombian youngster attracts Premier League attention.

Ontheminute.com understands the clubs have been tracking the 21-year-old’s progress in Brazil. No formal approach has been made, but Villarreal is emerging as an attacking target for future windows.

The versatile forward joined Cruzeiro in January after leaving Millonarios. He arrived with a reputation following an outstanding spell for Colombia Under-20s, scoring heavily across the South American Championship and World Cup.

Villarreal has started translating that form into senior football with Cruzeiro. He can operate through the middle or behind a striker, offering movement, presence and creativity around the penalty area.

Liverpool and Newcastle had reportedly made enquiries before his switch to Brazil. Brighton’s recruitment model makes their interest unsurprising, while Coventry are seeking players capable of growing alongside their Premier League project.

Cruzeiro are under no pressure to sell. However, continued progress could quickly turn quiet monitoring into a costly transfer race.