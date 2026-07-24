Norwich send defiant message as four Premier League clubs circle youngster

Norwich City have issued a hands-off warning over Kellen Fisher as four Premier League clubs circle the highly rated right-back.

Everton, Leeds United, Brentford and Newcastle United admire the 22-year-old, but the Canaries are refusing to discuss a summer departure.

TEAMtalk reports that Norwich view Fisher as a central figure in Philippe Clement’s promotion plans. Hull City made an earlier approach, although that interest never developed into a formal offer once Norwich’s position became clear.

Fisher’s rise has attracted attention across the top flight. The England Under-21 international combines energy, defensive versatility and long-term potential, making him an appealing squad option for Premier League sides.

Norwich are protected by a contract running until 2028, with an option for another year. That agreement leaves them under no pressure to cash in.

Fisher joined from Bromley in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the Championship’s leading young full-backs. Norwich now hope keeping him can strengthen their push for promotion.