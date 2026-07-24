EXCLUSIVE: Derby County join Premier League duo in keeping tabs on Norwegian winger

Derby County have joined the growing list of clubs keeping an eye on Viking attacker Niklas Fuglestad ahead of the summer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship side are now monitoring the 20-year-old, who is also being watched by Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

The fresh interest underlines Fuglestad’s rising reputation after his progress in Norwegian football.

The left-footed wide player has developed through the Viking system and gained further senior experience during a loan spell with Moss.

His ability to operate in attacking areas, combined with his age and development potential, has made him an interesting name for clubs looking at the Scandinavian market.

Premier League clubs Ipswich and Coventry have already been tracking the youngster, but Derby’s involvement adds a Championship club to the picture.

Viking have Fuglestad tied down until 2028, so they are under no pressure to sell if interest becomes more serious.