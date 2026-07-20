EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham join Birmingham in keeping an eye on Viking striker

Wrexham are keeping an eye on Viking forward Peter Christiansen as they continue to explore attacking options ahead of the new season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Welsh club have joined Birmingham City in monitoring the 25-year-old Danish striker.

Christiansen has caught attention with his performances in Norway, where he has become a key part of Viking’s front line.

The forward’s mix of mobility, work rate and penalty-box instincts makes him an interesting profile for clubs looking to add energy in attack.

Wrexham have shown ambition in recent windows and could view Christiansen as a player capable of adding something different to their squad.

Birmingham remain in the picture, but Wrexham’s interest adds another layer to the situation.

Christiansen previously impressed in Denmark with Sønderjyske before moving to Viking, and his form in Scandinavia is now starting to attract attention from clubs in Britain.

No formal move has been made, but his situation is one to watch.