EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen join Championship race as Liverpool face fresh transfer decision

Aberdeen have joined the race for Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni, but the Scottish Premiership side are only exploring a loan move for the highly rated teenager.

Ontheminute.com understands the Dons have made checks on Nyoni’s situation as they look to strengthen their midfield options before the new season.

Their interest differs from Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, who are all understood to be considering permanent deals worth around £6million.

Nyoni remains one of Liverpool’s most exciting young prospects, but senior minutes could be difficult to guarantee at Anfield this season.

That has opened the door for clubs to test what kind of pathway Liverpool are prepared to sanction.

Aberdeen can offer top-flight football in Scotland, a passionate fanbase and a competitive environment at Pittodrie. A loan would also allow Liverpool to keep control of Nyoni’s long-term future.

No final decision has been made, but Aberdeen’s entry gives Liverpool another option as interest continues to build.