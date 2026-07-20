Middlesbrough closing in on Tottenham striker

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Will Lankshear as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The Northern Echo reports that Boro have held positive talks with Spurs and have agreed the broad framework of a deal.

Middlesbrough are now trying to push through a permanent move for the 21-year-old, who has attracted strong Football League interest this summer.

Lankshear has been on Boro’s radar for some time and was also looked at during the January window. Tottenham signed him from Sheffield United’s academy in 2022, and he later made his senior Spurs debut in the Europa League.

The striker also gained first-team experience during loan spells with West Brom and Oxford United. His time at Oxford was especially productive, with 12 goals in 46 games.

Strong, athletic and capable of leading the line, Lankshear could give Middlesbrough a different attacking edge.