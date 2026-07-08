Southampton join Wolves, Sheffield Utd and Middlesbrough in race for £10m Aston Villa Forward

Southampton have entered the race to sign Aston Villa attacker Lewis Dobbin as they look to add more firepower this summer.

The Lancashire Evening Post reports that the Saints have joined Wolves, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in pursuing the 23-year-old.

Dobbin impressed on loan at Preston North End last season, scoring 11 goals in 41 appearances and proving he can make a major impact in the Championship.

Aston Villa are not expected to let him leave permanently unless their valuation is met, with a fee of around £10million reportedly needed. Another loan could therefore become the most realistic route.

Dobbin has yet to make a senior appearance for Villa since arriving from Everton in 2024, but his Preston spell has boosted his reputation.

Southampton are reshaping their forward options and could offer a promotion push. Beating Wolves, Boro and Sheffield United to Dobbin would be a strong statement.