Forest and Aston Villa lead race for wantaway Spurs star

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall this summer.

Football Insider reports that the 20-year-old is pushing to leave Spurs after becoming frustrated over his expected role next season.

Tottenham have strengthened their midfield with moves for Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, leaving Bergvall facing even tougher competition for minutes.

Forest are looking at Bergvall as a possible midfield addition, while Villa have been long-term admirers of the Sweden international.

Spurs are not actively looking to sell, but that stance could be tested if the player makes it clear he wants a move.

Bergvall made 33 appearances last season, contributing five goals and assists, but played just 10 minutes across Tottenham’s final four matches.

His contract runs until 2031, so any deal would be expensive.

For more midfield moves and summer twists, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.