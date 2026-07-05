EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa track Paraguay World Cup star

Aston Villa are showing interest in San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill after his impressive performances for Paraguay at the World Cup.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are monitoring the 26-year-old as they assess goalkeeper options ahead of the summer window.

Gill has emerged as one of Paraguay’s standout players during the tournament and his displays have now put him firmly on the radar of European clubs.

The San Lorenzo keeper has attracted attention with his commanding presence, strong shot-stopping and ability to dominate his area.

Standing around two metres tall, he has the physical profile to interest clubs looking for a goalkeeper suited to the demands of English football.

Villa are continuing to monitor the market amid uncertainty around their long-term goalkeeping plans.

Gill’s value is expected to rise after his World Cup performances, and San Lorenzo could face a major decision if serious Premier League interest turns into an offer.