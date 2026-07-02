Ipswich and Aston Villa in talks for £20m French goalkeeper

Ipswich Town, Aston Villa and Napoli have all held talks with Toulouse over a possible move for goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

L’Equipe reports that discussions have taken place with the three clubs, although no official offer has yet been submitted.

Toulouse value the 21-year-old at a minimum of around £20million and are expected to consider a sale as they look to balance their finances.

Restes has long been regarded as one of France’s most exciting young goalkeepers and now looks increasingly likely to attract a major summer move.

Ipswich are assessing options after promotion, while Villa are monitoring the market amid uncertainty around Emiliano Martinez’s future.

Napoli are also in the race, adding further competition for the Premier League duo.

Toulouse are waiting for concrete bids, but interest is now building quickly.

For more goalkeeper deals and major transfer talks, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.