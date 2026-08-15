Sunderland strike €30m deal for French defender

Sunderland are closing in on another major signing after striking a verbal agreement with Toulouse for left-back Dayann Méthalie.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Black Cats will pay a €28million fixed fee, with a further €2million available through add-ons. Toulouse accepted Sunderland’s latest proposal, removing the biggest obstacle to the move.

Travel arrangements are now being finalised for Méthalie to arrive in England over the coming days. The defender is also scheduled to undergo a medical before completing the remaining formalities.

The potential €30million package represents a significant commitment from Sunderland. It also shows the club’s determination to strengthen the left side of their defence before the transfer deadline.

Méthalie would arrive as a specialist option for the position and offer Sunderland another long-term building block.

Barring an unexpected issue during the medical or paperwork stage, the deal is now firmly on course to be completed.