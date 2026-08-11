Sunderland plot goalkeeper raid as Ipswich line up Newcastle star

Sunderland are considering a move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer as Regis Le Bris prepares for a potentially major change between the posts.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a possible replacement for Anthony Patterson, who is closing in on a move to Wrexham.

The Daily Mail reports that Patterson is expected to undergo a medical after Sunderland agreed a fee of around £8m with the Welsh club. However, Wrexham also have Palmer on their shortlist in case the deal for Patterson unexpectedly collapses.

Ipswich’s own goalkeeper plans could help unlock a switch to Wearside. The Tractor Boys have been linked with Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, potentially creating room for Palmer to leave Portman Road.

The timing adds further intrigue to the developing transfer chain. Sunderland are due to face Ipswich on the opening weekend of the season, meaning Palmer could make an immediate return against his current club if negotiations accelerate.