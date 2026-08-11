EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn join Cardiff and Stoke in race for Manchester City speedster

Blackburn Rovers have joined Cardiff City and Stoke City in monitoring Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand ahead of a possible loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Rovers are showing interest in the 23-year-old as they assess options on the left side of their squad. No formal approach has been made, with the situation remaining at an exploratory stage.

Wilson-Esbrand offers the flexibility to play as either a conventional left-back or an attacking wing-back. His speed and willingness to advance with the ball could make him an appealing option for Blackburn.

Stoke have an advantage through familiarity after previously taking the defender on loan during the 2024/25 season. Cardiff, meanwhile, remain attentive as they consider their own defensive reinforcements.

Manchester City must now decide whether another temporary move would best support Wilson-Esbrand’s development.

With three interested clubs, playing-time assurances and tactical suitability could shape his destination. Blackburn’s arrival has widened the race and given City another potential pathway for the academy graduate.