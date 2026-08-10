Blackburn and Preston North End rocked as Sunderland make shock decision

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End face a tougher battle to sign Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne after the Black Cats made it clear they are prepared to keep him.

Reporter Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon page that Sunderland are happy to retain the 31-year-old for their Europa League campaign. That stance has complicated efforts by both Lancashire clubs to arrange a deal.

Browne had appeared a possible summer exit after spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough. He made 42 appearances and scored four goals as Boro reached the Championship play-off final.

A Preston return would carry obvious appeal after a decade at Deepdale, while Blackburn want proven Championship quality. However, neither club can now expect Sunderland to sanction an easy departure.

Browne remains under contract until June 2027. Regular playing time could still influence the final outcome, but Sunderland’s need for experienced depth means Blackburn and Preston may have to improve their terms or turn towards alternative midfield targets.