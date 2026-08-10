Peterborough close in on 23-year-old as Black Cats approve exit

Peterborough United have moved decisively to land Abdoullah Ba, agreeing a permanent transfer for the Sunderland midfielder as they strengthen their attacking options.

Sky Sports News understands that the switch should be completed within the next 48 hours. Ba has entered the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, giving Sunderland an opportunity to secure a fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The 23-year-old joined the Black Cats from Le Havre in 2022 and has since made more than 60 league appearances. He can operate centrally or from wider positions, offering Peterborough extra creativity and athleticism.

Ba also spent part of 2025 on loan at Dunkerque in France, gaining further senior experience away from Wearside.

The move promises a fresh start and a clearer first-team role. For Sunderland, it removes an out-of-favour player from their squad while allowing Ba to rebuild momentum through regular football at Peterborough.