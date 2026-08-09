EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland Track Eintracht Frankfurt Star as Premier League Interest Surges

Sunderland have added Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya to their transfer watchlist as interest in the rapid young French attacker grows.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are monitoring the 21-year-old alongside Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. No club has moved beyond the scouting stage, leaving Frankfurt in control of the situation.

Bahoya offers a rare combination of acceleration and close control. He became the first Bundesliga player recorded above 37km/h and completed 2.78 take-ons per 90 last season.

His four goals and four assists underline the next challenge. Greater consistency in decisive areas could transform him from an exciting prospect into one of Germany’s most productive wide players.

For Sunderland, his ability to attack space and carry possession would add another dimension on the left. However, growing Premier League attention could make any deal increasingly difficult.

Bahoya remains under observation rather than the subject of an active bid, but another strong start may quickly change the picture.