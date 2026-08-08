EXCLUSIVE: QPR and Charlton set for London loan battle over Tottenham gem

Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Rio Kyerematen, with both London clubs considering a loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that the 21-year-old has emerged on their recruitment shortlists. Interest remains at an early stage, with Tottenham still assessing the best next step for his development.

Kyerematen has progressed through Spurs’ academy and can operate in central or more advanced midfield areas. His energy, close control and ability to carry the ball offer useful qualities between the lines.

A temporary move could provide the regular senior football needed to turn academy promise into first-team experience. Remaining in London may also appeal to Tottenham, allowing the club to monitor his progress closely.

QPR and Charlton must demonstrate that they can offer a meaningful role rather than occasional minutes. No agreement is currently close, but the interest gives Spurs multiple options.

Kyerematen’s destination could ultimately be decided by playing-time guarantees and each club’s tactical plan for him.