Wrexham eye £3.5m Ipswich raid after £8m transfer twist

Wrexham have turned their attention to Ipswich Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer as Phil Parkinson searches for a new No 1 ahead of the Championship campaign.

The Daily Mail reports that the Red Dragons have asked about the 29-year-old’s availability. Ipswich are believed to value Palmer at around £3.5million, potentially making him a more affordable option than Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Talks have also taken place with Sunderland, but Patterson’s reported £8m price tag represents a major investment. Wrexham must now decide whether to pursue the younger target or move quickly for Palmer.

The Welsh club are continuing to strengthen a squad expected to challenge near the top of the second tier. A reliable goalkeeper is viewed as an important part of those plans.

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar also remains on Wrexham’s radar. However, Sheffield United are competing for the Australia international, leaving the ambitious Red Dragons involved in another potentially difficult transfer battle.