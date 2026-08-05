Birmingham, Wrexham, Southampton, Blackburn and Preston North End target Bournemouth youngster

Daniel Jebbison has become the focus of a transfer battle, with Birmingham City, Wrexham, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End all targeting the Bournemouth striker.

The Daily Echo reports that several clubs want the 21-year-old this summer. Hamburg and Genoa are also interested, giving Jebbison possible routes into the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Bournemouth must decide after the Canadian impressed in pre-season.

He wants to compete for a place in Andoni Iraola’s squad, but another departure could provide valuable regular minutes.

Blackburn have previously been linked with a loan-to-buy agreement. Preston know Jebbison following last season’s loan spell, while Birmingham, Wrexham and Southampton all want greater depth for their promotion challenges.

The forward joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2024 after earlier gaining senior experience with Burton Albion and Watford.

Competition is now intensifying, and the Cherries must determine whether development elsewhere outweighs keeping him as attacking cover. A permanent deal could ultimately appeal if the right proposal arrives.