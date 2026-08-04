EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn Enter Four-Club Race For Tottenham’s Midfield Talent

Blackburn Rovers have added Tottenham prospect Tyrese Hall to their watchlist as they search for energy and attacking threat in midfield.

Ontheminute.com understands Rovers are assessing whether to pursue a season-long loan for the 20-year-old. Their interest remains at an early stage, with Tottenham planning to evaluate Hall before deciding where he should continue his development.

Rather than returning to academy football, Hall is expected to seek another senior challenge. His spell at Notts County produced seven goals from 34 league appearances and ended with promotion, proving he could handle the demands of an EFL campaign.

Ewood Park would offer a different test. Hall could compete for Championship minutes while bringing forward running, technical quality and versatility between central and advanced roles.

Blackburn join Southampton, Bolton and Millwall in following the midfielder. That growing list gives Spurs several development routes to consider.

Any deal is likely to take shape after pre-season, when Hall’s position within Tottenham’s first-team plans becomes clearer.