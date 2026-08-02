Sheffield United and Bolton Locked in Race for Former Stoke, QPR and Leicester Star

Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers are considering a move for Asmir Begovic as both Championship clubs assess their goalkeeping options.

Journalist Darren Witcoop on X reports that the two sides are exploring a deal for the former Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Begovic is available without a transfer fee after leaving Leicester City and is weighing up his next move.

The 39-year-old brings extensive experience from spells with Stoke City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Queens Park Rangers. He also made 11 Championship appearances during his single season at Leicester.

A free transfer could appeal to both clubs, offering proven depth without using a significant part of their summer budgets.

Begovic’s leadership and knowledge of English football could also benefit either club’s dressing room.

The interest remains at an exploratory stage, leaving the goalkeeper with a decision over his future.

Sheffield United and Bolton could each provide another Championship opportunity, but further interest may emerge while Begovic remains available ahead of the new season.