Juventus Pull Plug on Deal for Aston Villa Star

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will not be joining Juventus after the Italian giants ended their long-running pursuit of him.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus made the decision internally days ago before informing Villa. The Turin club concluded that the cost of the transfer was too high.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Martinez had been linked with Juve for months, raising the possibility of a summer exit from Villa Park. However, the Serie A side have now stepped away, leaving the 33-year-old’s immediate future unresolved.

The development could force Juventus to examine cheaper goalkeeping targets as they shape their squad for the new season. Villa, meanwhile, must decide whether to retain their experienced number one or listen to approaches from elsewhere.

Martinez remains one of Villa’s most recognisable players and has played a central role in their recent progress. With Juventus no longer involved, another club must emerge if the World Cup winner is to secure a move before the transfer window closes.